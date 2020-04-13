Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,387,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 620,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Kosmos Energy worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 72,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Sterin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOS. Raymond James cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $376.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.88. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.44%. This is a boost from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

