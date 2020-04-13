Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,735 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

NYSE:PB opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.