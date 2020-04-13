Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,615 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Amc Networks worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,847,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $61.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.