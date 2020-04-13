Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,545 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Zillow Group worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,982,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 275,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Z opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,068,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

