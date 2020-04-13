Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 181,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of NIC worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $43,552,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NIC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 106,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

