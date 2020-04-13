Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 268,775 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Columbia Property Trust worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,640,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,781,000 after acquiring an additional 189,734 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $19,828,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 21,056 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CXP opened at $14.27 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

CXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.