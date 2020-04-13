Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 289,269 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of National Vision worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in National Vision by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in National Vision by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $13,632,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 38,326 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.84.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.