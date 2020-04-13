Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.64% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 33,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

In related news, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 243,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,390 and have sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. 21.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.