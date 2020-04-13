Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Scientific Games worth $20,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Scientific Games by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 38,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGMS. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of SGMS opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $858.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.49. Scientific Games Corp has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

