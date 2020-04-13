Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Southern Copper worth $18,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,724 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $31.12 on Monday. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

