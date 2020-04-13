Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Evertec worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Evertec by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Evertec by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evertec by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

NYSE EVTC opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.01. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.