Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 594,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of PG&E worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $56,850,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 98,563 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($13.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

