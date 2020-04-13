Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,390 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Alliance Data Systems worth $19,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Sharen J. Turney purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen purchased 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

