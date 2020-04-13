Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,048 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Toro worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Toro by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Toro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $65.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

