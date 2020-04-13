Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 431,982 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 431,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Etsy worth $18,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $314,363.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,817 shares of company stock worth $11,853,615. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

