Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 443,148 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 443,148 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of JetBlue Airways worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 54,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $9.50 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,413 shares of company stock valued at $331,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

