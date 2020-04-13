Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 55,795 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,795 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Flowserve worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS opened at $27.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.