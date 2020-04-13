Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,685 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ASGN worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,242,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ASGN by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,210,000 after buying an additional 133,001 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 938.7% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.