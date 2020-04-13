Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 946,447 Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.22% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 112,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSIG stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $530.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Brightsphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

