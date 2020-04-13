Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 964,525 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,934 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 964,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,707,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $7,469,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,312 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,468 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $77,715.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,985.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,086,637.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,035.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,272. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

