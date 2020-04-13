Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd comprises 4.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,703,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 23.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 180,548 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000.

NAC opened at $14.11 on Monday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

