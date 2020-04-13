Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.50 to C$1.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,000.

NVA stock opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$5.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.14. The firm has a market cap of $160.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post -0.0303093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

