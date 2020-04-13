NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $12.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $13.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $16.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.27.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $262.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

