NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.57.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $262.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

