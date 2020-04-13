NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.57.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $260.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.90 and a 200-day moving average of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

