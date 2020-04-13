NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

