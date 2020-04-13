Odyssey Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, Kucoin and Huobi. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.60 million and $508,757.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.02738109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00216946 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, FCoin, CoinTiger, Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.