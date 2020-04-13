Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONB. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

