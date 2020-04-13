OmiseGO Market Capitalization Tops $76.59 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $76.59 million and $102.01 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00008085 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Upbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000376 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bit-Z, BitBay, Tidex, DigiFinex, Upbit, ChaoEX, DDEX, Tokenomy, BitMart, Coinnest, Kucoin, BitForex, Livecoin, IDCM, ABCC, Coinone, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Binance, Huobi, Independent Reserve, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, C2CX, Bittrex, Exmo, HitBTC, DragonEX, COSS, TDAX, Kyber Network, Coinsuper, AirSwap, Koinex, Gate.io, B2BX, Crex24, Braziliex, Zebpay, TOPBTC, FCoin, ZB.COM, Bitbns, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Liqui, Ovis, OKEx, Bithumb, Coinrail, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BigONE, CoinEx, Ethfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Mercatox, Iquant, IDAX, IDEX, Neraex, Cobinhood and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

