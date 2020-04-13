One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

OSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $1.39 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $23.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 396,234 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

