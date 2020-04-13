One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

OSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

OSS opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.14. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

