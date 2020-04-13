OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.38 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OneConnect Financial Technology an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,646,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,628,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,156,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $9.50 on Monday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.14 million.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

