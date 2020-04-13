OneLedger Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Kucoin, BitForex and LATOKEN. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $246,687.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.32 or 0.04363339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00068127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014860 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009612 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,285,452 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

