Ontology (ONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $251.71 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $251.71 million and $74.33 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi and Indodax. During the last week, Ontology has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 655,746,573 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Indodax, Upbit, Bibox, BCEX, Huobi, Binance, BitMart, OKEx, Hotbit, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.