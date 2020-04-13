Oppenheimer Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $216.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $237.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.46.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.23. The company had a trading volume of 186,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,642. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.