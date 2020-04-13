Oppenheimer Cuts KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $41.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

NYSE KKR traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 701,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.68. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,210 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,777 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,489,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,671 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

