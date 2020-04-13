Oppenheimer Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $90.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,446,092. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263,399 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 3,809,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667,265 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,368,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,863,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

