Oppenheimer Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $103.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

NYSE ICE traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.25. 19,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,122 shares of company stock worth $19,317,677 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

