Oppenheimer Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $120.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.92. 18,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.