Oppenheimer Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $13.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $6.91. 77,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,317. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 45.98%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,700 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,245. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson acquired 12,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 168,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,775. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares during the period. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

