Oppenheimer Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $130.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $132.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.23. 4,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,935. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 287.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,009 shares of company stock worth $4,684,144. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,451,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,446,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,978,000 after purchasing an additional 863,678 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,772,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,597,000 after acquiring an additional 204,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

