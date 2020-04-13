Oppenheimer Trims New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Target Price to $11.00

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Securities upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,059. The company has a market capitalization of $708.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,072.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 722,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

