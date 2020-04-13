Oppenheimer Trims Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price to $19.00

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s current price.

SLRC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Solar Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $588.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Solar Capital news, Director David Wachter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peteka acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crow Point Partners increased its position in Solar Capital by 97.6% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners now owns 15,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Company grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Company now owns 402,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 647,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 501,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

