Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $53.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

