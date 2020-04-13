O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

Shares of ORLY opened at $342.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.05. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

