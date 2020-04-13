Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

OESX stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $120.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

