Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38,793 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.11% of Orthofix Medical worth $18,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,661.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX opened at $30.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

