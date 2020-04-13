Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded by Bank of America

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

OSK stock opened at $65.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $80,163,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after buying an additional 741,027 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,275,000 after buying an additional 540,959 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 263,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,551,000 after buying an additional 186,327 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

