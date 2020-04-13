OST (OST) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. OST has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $161,804.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OST has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, IDCM and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02749876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00217400 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinsuper, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Gate.io and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

