Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

